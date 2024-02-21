With the arrival of Brandon Vazquez, Monterey found the ideal replacement for Rogelio Funes Mori, as he started on the right foot with three goals in just three games and later made his debut in the Concacaf Champions League.
In the midst of the good performance with which he started in the Liga MXit is a good time to remember that the international with the United States was close to reaching the Chivas de Guadalajaraa team he was even a fan of as a child.
This occurred in the summer of 2022, when Ricardo Peláez was in the sports presidency of the Flock. Seven months later, Fernando Hierro returned to the fray for him, but Brandon Vazquez shined with him Cincinnati and his team was in contention for the Supporters Shieldthe title that rewards the best team of the regular season in the MLS.
This was revealed by himself Brandon Vazquez in an interview with ESPNwhen he explained that he did not sign with the Chivas de Guadalajara because he did not want to make any changes due to the good time he was having with Cincinnati:
“At that moment when Chivas arrived with interest, we were doing very well in Cincinnati, we were going to win the Supporters Shield in the MLS. The moment was not right, I did not have in mind making any type of change”
– Brandon Vázquez to ESPN
This ended the supposed verbal agreement that Chivas had reached with Cincinnati, but the decision of the youth squad Xolos was to stay in the MLS more time.
Fate not only put Brandon Vazquez in Chivas in 2024, but in the middle, he put a Hat-Trick to the Herd in the Leagues Cup 2023 which left them out of the competition and which, incidentally, marked Veljko Paunovic's first failure in the red and whites.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#reason #Brandon #Vázquez #decided #sign #Rayados #Chivas
Leave a Reply