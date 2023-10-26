June continues having moments of terror in ‘At the bottom there is room’. In the new chapter of the successful América TV series, we were able to see ‘Charito’s’ niece tied hand and foot in one of the rooms of Benjamín’s apartment, who appeared to bring him food. In the scene, you can see how the kidnapper approached the nurse to see if she was okay, and she also removed the gag that she put on him so that she could eat.

Given this, June He asked her why he kidnapped her. The young man replied: “Isn’t it obvious?” That aroused terror in the girl. This reaction scared Benjamin, who told him that he was not a monster. Likewise, he indicated that the real reason why he kidnapped her was because she planned to leave him on her birthday to go with Cristobal, since he saw how she hugged him and how she looked at him. “You’ve never looked at me like that,” she pointed out.

