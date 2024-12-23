The French Prime Minister, François Bayroujustified this Monday the election of former socialist Manuel Valls for the Overseas portfolio for being a “bold” figure, “a bit kamikaze”and to give weight to the problems of the territories beyond metropolitan France. “A personality that is not afraid of risk”, he praised in an interview on the channel BFMTV, just an hour after the names of his Government were revealed.

The incorporation of François Hollande’s former prime minister was the most surprising in an otherwise continuous list, with heavyweights of Macronism and the conservative right, as was already the case in the Government of his short-lived predecessor, Michel Barnier.

Bayrou broke the election of Valls of a attempt to attract part of the leftsince he himself admitted that the man who was also a councilor of Barcelona (the Spanish city where he was born) is “in conflict” with the progressive arcfrom which it split by supporting Emmanuel Macron for the 2017 presidential elections.

The French Prime Minister assured that he does not believe in that kind of “marketing” and, on the contrary, he influenced the importance of a former prime minister agreeing to take charge of overseas issues.

That fact and that Valls’s ministry is the second in importanceonly behind that of Education (led by former Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne), responds to the fact that BAyrou sees attention to overseas territories as a priorityaffected by major crises recently, such as the riots in New Caledonia or Cyclone Chido in Mayotte.





Regarding the complicated political balance in which his Government’s survival will be at stake, depending on Marine Le Pen’s extreme right not voting on a motion of censure as already happened with Barnier, Bayrou stated that in reality “no party” is completely satisfied with the composition of this Executive. He also denied that Le Pen had “influence” on the final list.