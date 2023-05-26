In recent days, the name of Joshua Kimmich is one of the ones that is generating the most noise within the transfer market in Europe. In Germany they affirm that the player is not at all satisfied with the changes that are being made within the club, being that the Bayern Munich captain was one of the men who spoke publicly against the balance of Julien Nagelsmann and that he is not satisfied managed by Oliver Khan and company.
For this reason the name of Joshua was placed on the Barcelona table for the summer. The player of his own free will contacted the people of the culé team to offer his services before the imminent departure of Sergio Busquets and the reality is that Xavi and the people from the sports area were delighted with the possibility. However, the best thing for the culés is that they forget about the option of Kimmich with a single blow, since there are no options for the movement to materialize.
Beyond the financial complications or the bad relationship between boards, the reality is that Bayern Munich’s position, already communicated to the player, is that no matter how much he wants to leave the club, this will not be allowed. For Tuchel he is a key man for the rearming of the squad for the next season and despite the discomfort of the German, Joshua will be retained by the Bavarians, knowing that there is no termination clause and therefore there is no obligation to negotiate the sale of him .
