Following the failure of Leny Yoro’s arrival, Real Madrid had positioned themselves, according to AS, for Aymeric Laporte. However, a first cold snap would complicate things: Real Madrid want to sign Laporte for free, Al-Nassr would expect a transfer. Enough to create an initial disagreement on this matter. Efforts will have to be made by the Madrid team if they finally want to sign this coveted centre-back.

