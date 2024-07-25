Ancelotti is looking for a central defender for the 2024/25 season and Laporte is a name that is very popular. But it seems that things will not be easy for the Spaniard’s signing within the White House.
Who will be Real Madrid’s new central defender at the end of the summer transfer window? It is the soap opera of the summer in the Spanish capital, where the arrival of a player capable of replacing or even competing with Rüdiger and Militao is a priority.
Following the failure of Leny Yoro’s arrival, Real Madrid had positioned themselves, according to AS, for Aymeric Laporte. However, a first cold snap would complicate things: Real Madrid want to sign Laporte for free, Al-Nassr would expect a transfer. Enough to create an initial disagreement on this matter. Efforts will have to be made by the Madrid team if they finally want to sign this coveted centre-back.
After Euro 2024, when his popularity soared, it was predictable to see several European clubs interested in the former Manchester City player. In Madrid, the arrival of the European champion would be a real plus and would allow the club to start the season with three world-class defenders in its ranks (Rüdiger, Militao, Laporte). David Alaba would complete this XXL central defence upon his return from injury in November.
Aymeric Laporte is aware of this, the opportunity to play for Real Madrid is perhaps the greatest opportunity that can exist in football. The former Athletic Bilbao player would be willing to give up his two-year contract with Al-Nassr to join the White House. Finally, the defender would be willing to not be demanding with the salary he would receive with the Spanish champion. In short, the Spaniard wants to do everything possible to sign for Real Madrid.
