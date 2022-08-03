Angel Romero He has been a great signing for Deportivo Cruz Azul, the Paraguayan attacker signed for a season with the club at the beginning of 2022, so his stay at the sky-blue institution will end at the end of the current Apertura 2022 tournament.
For this reason, the cement group must speed up the negotiations to renew the Guaraní soccer player, although according to information from the journalist Adrian Esparza Oteothe ‘creator of sex’, as he is nicknamed, would be happy in Mexico with his family, so in theory there would be no complications in being able to carry out his renewal, since even the negotiations for it are advanced, but not closed.
It should be noted that the player has more offers to continue his career and not only from Boca Juniors, which was the club that wanted to sign him last semester and is still interested in his services.
In his first two tournaments in Mexican soccer, Angel Romero accumulates 26 games with the Celeste Machine where he has scored three goals and has also granted two assists, as if that were not enough, it was an important factor for the team from La Noria to win the title of the MX League Super Cup.
And although in the last three games he has not been the coach’s starter Diego Aguirrehas had enough minutes to show himself, although with the strong competition in the light blue offense it is possible that he could be a starter in the short term or according to the rotations that the coach implements.
