He America club Its priority is to reinforce the left side in the transfer market of the Apertura 2023 of the MX League. Neither Miguel Layún nor Luis Fuentes nor Salvador Reyes have been able to give solidity in this position. The Eagles have explored some options, but it seems that the favorite is Omar Fieldsjewel of Saints Lagoon.
The 20-year-old defenseman is valued at about $5.5 million.. The cream-blue team would be willing to cover this amount, but the lagoons are determined to ask for more money. According to the most recent reports, the Guerreros board would seek at least 8 million to let him out.
According to a report from the Águilas Monumental portal, Santos would have rejected a third offer from America for Omar Campos. After this rejection, the cream-blue board would have decided not to make any further efforts to sign the jewel of the Warriors.
The left back has the objective of playing in European football, so his intention is to continue in Santos Laguna until a good offer from abroad arrives.
According to the most recent reports, América would seek to close its squad with the signing of Nino, the Brazilian central defender of Fluminense.
