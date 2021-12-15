It is an open secret: Diego Valdés will be the first reinforcement of America for the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX. The directors of América and Santos Laguna have already reached an economic agreement for the Chilean midfielder to join the ranks of the Eagles. According to the most recent reports, the 27-year-old player has already passed the physical tests to join the work of the team led by Santiago Solari. So why hasn’t his hiring been officially announced?
This is because America currently has an overcrowding of untrained soccer players in Mexico. The azulcrema team has ten foreigners in the squad, which is the limit allowed by Liga MX. The azulcrema team needs to give way to some of these elements to leave a vacant place for the arrival of Diego Valdés. Announcing the Chilean at this time could hinder the output of some elements.
America currently has Bruno Valdez, Emanuel Aguilera, Sebastián Cáceres, Pedro Aquino, Álvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sánchez, Renato Ibarra, Roger Martínez, Nicolás Benedetti and Federico Viñas. These elements occupy the places for the non-educated in Mexico. In order to formalize the arrival of Valdés, one of them has to go to another group.
Diego Valdés became a key player for Santos Laguna and had a great performance in the Grita México 2021 tournament. The Chilean creative played 14 games in the regular season, scored three goals and provided five assists. In the league, Valdés participated in three commitments, scored a goal and gave an assist.
According to the most recent reports, Valdés has already passed America’s medical exams, appeared with his new teammates and coaching staff. The Chilean player’s contract with the Eagles would link him to the club until 2025.
#reason #America #signing #Diego #Valdés #official
Leave a Reply