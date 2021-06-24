The soap opera between Blue Cross Machine and Ignacio Rivero It is not over. After not being able to validate the purchase option by the cement manufacturers due to the high value of the soccer player, which is around 4.5 million dollars, as we mentioned in 90min, former player Emmanuel Villa launched a call to do the ‘cooperacha’ among the fans and thus be able to collect the requested amount, however, Alvaro Davila gave a resounding no and disapproved of the idea of this practice.
It was in an interview where the manager stated that in the first class he does not know how this dynamic is handled, although he does not agree because the senior managers are the only ones to see where the money for the transfer is obtained, since the fans with this measure could reproach more things if they cooperate for the cause.
“What is the antecedent to that? How is it done? I would not like that, the institution has to answer for taking this forward. Let’s think about it, I would love to say yes, but then the demand would come: well, I put two thousand pesos and now they have to be champion! ‘I would also deposit, but this is not the case, “Dávila explained in an interview.
Just as it happened a few months ago in the Red Devils team of Toluca with the signing of Leonardo Fernández, who, not having the requested 10 million dollars, decided to set up a collection to support the managers to pay Tigres the amount; however, the idea did not prosper and everything stayed there. This example was tried by the cement followers, who in social networks began with this work that has now been aborted by the high command.
It will be in the next few days when Ignacio Rivero I returned to report with Xolos de Tijuana for the next tournament. Until now, the border club seeks to accommodate him in some other institution interested in his services, it is expected that if not in the MX LeagueEither in Major League Soccer where the Uruguayan full-back ends up.
