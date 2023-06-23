The telenovela between the Tigres team and Alexis Vega has come to an end. After weeks in which the feline group worked at forced marches to try to close the signing of the Mexican striker, the negotiations did not end up prospering.
According to information from The universalthe attacker will not reach Tigres due to right knee injury that he suffers from, the same that will keep him marginalized from the professional courts for an indefinite period of time.
The youth player from Toluca was dropped from the Mexican team, missing the 2023 Gold Cup matches. This Wednesday Chivas issued a statement detailing that surgery was avoided, although he must continue in rehabilitation and the date of his return is unknown.
“We have good news about Alexis’s health, we have finished the evaluations and it was determined that he suffers from articular wear of the lateral condyle of the right knee, which was already known and worsened”.
In this way, the high command of the ‘U’ have halted the negotiations, leaving them for the near future, when Alexis Vega is one hundred percent recovered and returns to the level of play for which he is known.
It is expected that it will be for the following year when Tigres will once again charge for the 25-year-old striker, who has become the rojiblanco team’s top scorer and one of its main figures in recent years.
