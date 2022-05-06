One of the great novels of Liga MX has come to an end. Alexis Vega has finally renewed his Chivas de Guadalajara contract. This, without a doubt, is great news for the Sacred Flock, since the board managed to prolong the bond of its best player with the institution. Rumors arose for weeks indicating that the winger from Mexico City would not renew to go to European soccer as a free agent.
After signing his new contract, which links him to Chivas de Guadalajara until 2024, the Mexican striker offered some statements to the TUDN network. Vega listed several reasons that led him to renew with the rojiblanco club. The forward affirmed that he feels happy in the institution and that the board promised to give him facilities to go to the Old Continent in case an offer for his services arrives.
“That’s why we made the decision to continue at the club. Obviously there is the illusion of playing in Europe, but I’m very happy here, that’s why we signed the contract and I’m sure that playing Chivas will catapult me to a good team of Europe”
– Alexis Vega to TUDN
The soccer player narrated that over the last 10 or 11 months he received constant calls from his representatives and other teams regarding his contractual situation, however, Vega indicated that his heart was always with Chivas and that he does not want go to the club without giving them joy.
Finally, Alexis Vega stated that he is currently focused on having a good performance with Chivas and that his sights are set on the 2022 World Cup.
“First of all, I always put the team first, to be able to lift that championship, then I want to continue playing, continue consolidating myself and later be able to play in a World Cup. It’s a dream that I have had in mind since I was little and I’m sure that if I keep As I have been doing with the Flock, we will be in the World Cup,” Vega said.
