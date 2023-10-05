Alexis Mac Allister’s father has explained why his son opted to sign for Liverpool this summer despite rival interest from Chelsea and Manchester City.
Mac Allister made a name for himself as one of the Premier League’s most promising midfielders during a three-and-a-half-year spell at Brighton & Hove Albion, and his status as one of world football’s emerging talents was secured following a starring role in Argentina’s triumph in the 2022 World Cup.
The 24-year-old was understandably linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium over the summer, with several other top Premier League teams interested in agreeing a deal.
But in an interview with Liverpool Echo , Mac Allister’s father Carlos revealed why he chose the Reds over Chelsea and Man City. “The reason Alexis went to Liverpool is because they showed a lot of interest in having him in their team,” he said.
“They showed a desire to have him and we wanted Alexis to go to a team where he could be settled for the start of the preseason; move on the first day of the transfer window, all that. This was very important because we wanted him to have a good preparation with the team he decided to sign with.
“Jürgen Klopp was a crucial figure in the transfer. I was talking to Alexis. When he received the phone call from Jürgen, it was important to decide which team he should choose to play for. Alexis already likes working with Jürgen, and Jürgen likes working with Alexis “I think it is very important for a player to train in a place where you feel loved and also your coach and your teammates trust you at all times.”
Mac Allister was one of four midfielders signed by Liverpool during the summer transfer window: Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch also joined the Reds.
He has played almost exclusively in a new defensive midfield role so far this season, with Liverpool missing out on the signings of Moisés Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea, and could face his brother, Kevin, when Klopp’s team welcome the upstart Belgian Union Saint. -Gilloise in the group stage of the Europa League.
