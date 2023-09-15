Premier League rules dictate that clubs must have a minimum of eight “homegrown” players among the group of 25. To earn that status, a player does not necessarily have to have come out of the club’s youth system, but must have been in an FA affiliated Club for at least three years before turning 21.
Under the homegrown rule, there is also a limit of 17 players who do not meet that criteria. In this season’s 25-man squad, United has a 16-9 split between those who are not local players and those who are. The peculiarity was that neither the young Dane Rasmus Hojlund nor Alejandro Garnacho appear on this list.
Why doesn’t Alejandro Garnacho appear on Manchester United’s Premier League registration list?
This is because players born on or after 1 January 2002 do not count towards the squad limit, and clubs can use an unlimited number of under-21 players over the course of a season if they wish. Garnacho is 19 years old, while Hojlund is 20. Both will play important roles in 2023/24.
Archers: Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, André Onana
Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans*, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martínez, Sergio Reguilon, Luke Shaw*, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay*, Mason Mount*, Facundo Pellistri, Donny van de Beek.
Fronts: Antony, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford*, Jadon Sancho.
