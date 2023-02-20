Alan Pulido signed several years ago for the Sportig Kansas City team, who made the Mexican his most valuable signing in the club’s history. The departure of the national striker from the ranks of Chivas took place through a complex route. The Mexican asked the Verde Valle club for a salary increase taking into account that he was by far the best player on the squad and the Guadalajara refused to sign, agreeing to close their sale to MLS.
Despite this, and beyond the fact that it gives the impression that Alan was not valued as the club should have been, the Mexican has left the door open to return in the future to defend the rojiblancos colors once again, a possibility that also attracts within Chivas. For this reason, in recent weeks the name of the Mexican has been placed in the orbit of the team for this 2023, however, it seems that the return is complicated because Sporting Kansas City is already thinking about renewing its player.
kerynews reports that the club has already started talks with the former national team to negotiate its continuity for some more time. His contract expires at the end of this year, for which, starting in the summer, he could negotiate his future as a free agent, something that they seek to stop in the ranks of Kansas, tempting the Mexican with the renewal and thus stopping Chivas’ intentions to get Alan’s long-awaited return.
#reason #Alan #Pulidos #arrival #Chivas #cut #short
