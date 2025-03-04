Last Friday, coinciding with the premiere of MetamorphosisAitana’s documentary in Netflix, came to light that the singer dismissed her manager, Nuria Andreu, suddenly. ” After a weekend of questions about it, one of the reasons why Catalan made this decision.

It was Andreu herself who revealed this information for the Look Portal. “I can’t talk much, but Monday was my last day working with Aitana“He regretted, by ensuring that it was” suddenly. ”

However, it has been Juls Elijah that has offered more information about this dismissal. He has done it in the Pódcast In all saucesprogram in which he collaborates, where he has assured that the reason that the professional relationship between Aitana and his manager has ended A confrontation with someone very close to the artist.

“There was one Very strong discussion between the father of Aitana and Nuriawas one of the reasons why ‘said here, “explained the collaborator, revealing that the dispute between Cosme Ocaña and Nuria Andreu has been the end of his union.

Even so, Juls Elías has detailed that although Aitana loves her already exmanogeer, among them There was “a lot of tension” And they could no longer work together because “they were not understood.”