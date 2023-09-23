The Argentine goalkeeper Agustín Marchesín He has been one of the favorite goalkeepers for Americanism in contemporary times, the footballer defended the azulcremas colors during 2017 and 2019 where he managed to win three titles: Liga MX, Copa MX and Campeón de Campeones.
For this reason, after the departure of Guillermo Ochoa after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, ‘marche‘He was one of the goalkeepers most requested by the fans, so that he would join the team and thus live a second stage, however, this wish never happened due to a special reason and currently the goalkeeper is part of Celta de Vigo in Spain.
According to information from the journalist Fox Sports, Ruben Rodriguezthe Argentine goalkeeper was very close to returning to El Nido prior to the start of Clausura 2023, however, the negotiations could not be closed due to an economic issue and according to the words of the newspaper’s also contributor RECORDthe player would have asked to win a little more than what he received’Paco Memo‘ on the Ave.
That is to say, he asked to earn more than 4.5 million dollars annually which is what it is estimated that the goalkeeper of the Mexican team earned in Coapa and therefore, the board left the possibility to be seen until it vanished.
“America was close to returning to Marchesín, nothing, there were talks. Do you know what it was that said no?, a few dollars. Marchesín wanted to earn a little more than Memo and in America they said ‘let’s see, wait for me’,” noted the communicator in the YouTube program, ‘The Perrada‘.
