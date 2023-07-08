Blue Cross came very close to hiring edward aguirre and Matheus Doria for the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League. The players even traveled to Mexico City to carry out the medical examinations and everything indicated that the negotiation between the Celeste Machine and Santos Laguna was closed, however, from one moment to the next everything fell apart.
According to a report from the chain ESPN, The leadership of the La Noria cadre threw out the negotiations for Aguirre and Doria arguing concern for the state of health of both elements: a liver disease in the case of the Brazilian defender and two herniated discs in the case of ‘Mudo’.
Both players said they were surprised after hearing the reasons why Cruz Azul gave up signing them.
In a recent interview, Óscar Pérez, sports director of the Máquina Celeste, spoke about the real reasons why these signings did not come to fruition.
In an interview with AS Mexico, the ‘Rabbit’ Pérez cleared up the doubts and indicated that these contracts fell because the directives of Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna could not reach an agreement regarding the transfer figures.
“It was more because an agreement was not reached and the truth is that the negotiation was lengthening. In the end it was decided not to continue and that’s it, it was the decision that was made (…) Yes, it was more not to agree in situations like this, but nothing happens. I was telling you that an agreement was not reached and in the end the negotiation took a long time and it did not happen. One feels sorry for the boys, more so because they were already here and it could not come to fruition. Sometimes It has happened like this and now we are focused on closing everything down in the team”
– Óscar Pérez to AS Mexico
In this talk, Pérez left open the possibility of Jesús Dueñas arriving, although the player needs to fix his contractual situation with FC Juárez first.
