Ada Chura QuispePeruvian artist, was born on February 6, 1974 in Tacna, so he is now 49 years old. The singer was one of the greatest exponents of tecnocumbia in the 90s with songs like “Si te vas” and “Llorando tu departure.

Although the performer acknowledges that initially her priority was not to be a singer, this art accompanied her throughout her life. Thus, at the height of her popularity, she decided to leave the television stage and opt for a life more distant from the public eye. We tell you what she dedicated herself to after leaving Peru.

Why did Ada Chura distance herself from Peruvian TV?

The singer told La República exclusively the reason why she walked away from fame and TV when she was “in her best moment.” According to the version of the former member of Ada and La Nueva Pasión, she decided to distance herself from the public eye due to the popularity she achieved.

“You reach a point when you can’t even go out on the street, right? Because people come, and it’s not that the people are guilty of this, but that the image has already spread so much that they come. All that popularity It absorbs you, you feel like you can’t do anything anymore, you need company, but you can’t because you go out on the street, and the only thing they want from you is a little photo. I understand them on that part, but, well, I also wanted to have a little privacy,” said Ada Chura.

In this way, just months after venturing with his new group Ada y Los Apasionados, it was in gestation, so he decided to take his time to enjoy that stage.

“I decided to have another baby because I felt very empty, I mean, the music is very beautiful, you travel through Peru, you visit many places, but somehow you feel alone,” she said.

Although Ada Chura worked until very late in her pregnancy, she remembers that she received various criticisms for having become pregnant at the height of her musical career. She was not intimidated and currently reflects positively on the change in the perception of women who work in that state.

“That stage was also very difficult because the criticism was endless, but during this time I think people learned, that is, they understood that just as artists we are human beings and as human beings and as women we also want to have a child, well we must have one, and they no longer criticize you so much for the fact that you are pregnant and that you sing with your belly, it is not like before,” Chura pointed out.

What did Ada Chura work on after leaving Peru?

The artist, determined to continue her musical career with a low profile and prioritizing her family, had more than one job away from music. Thus, for example, she worked as a secretary in a municipality for a certain time, and she also emigrated to Europe in search of new opportunities, but not precisely as an artist.

After going through a severe case of COVID-19, Ada Chura did not stop working. At the end of 2021, the singer traveled to Spain along with her youngest daughter, taking advantage of the fact that she had a musical presentation with Ruth Karina, to work alongside her husband and seek a better future. In the European country she worked caring for the elderly for hours.

“I dedicated myself to taking care of two elderly people. So, there they take care of… this type of work is done a lot because there are many elderly people who do not have the care of their children, so they pay to have them taken care of by the hour. “he said.

Although she was doing well financially working in the Motherland, it was difficult for the artist to spend so much time away from her little daughter. Her partner, upon noticing her concern, asked her to return to Peru, and Ada Chura did so, after more than 8 months she returned to her native country.

“The people who are there know that they struggle a lot, I know that it is very difficult to start from scratch. I dedicated myself to working from scratch, I mean, it’s not that I was and I am a singer,” he recalled. Upon returning to Peru, she returned to her music and currently continues her work with musical performances in different places in Peru.

To this day, Ada Chura reflects: “Music is very important, it is not my point of work, it is something that I like to do, I like to travel because I don’t like routine. I always like to be involved in different things, but this “It’s my job, but my family will always be the most important thing. I have to know how to combine dedicating myself to this and my family.”

