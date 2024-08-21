In recent weeks, the name of Chiquete Orozco was strongly linked with his possible departure to European football, specifically to Turin from Italya club that expressed its interest in signing the youth player from the Chivas de Guadalajara.
Although first it was the Anderlecht from Belgiumthe club that tried to take the 22-year-old defender; however, when everything seemed like he was about to pack his bags, in the end the signing did not materialize and he missed his first train to Old Continent.
Now the second train is at the door and everything seems to indicate that this could be the final one, heading to the Serie Abut a specific reason is stopping all operations, even though the amount is already specified and almost accepted.
The reason is simple, but it has all parties tense. According to Kery Ruiz, the Turin keep insisting on Chiquete Orozco and they have the offer ready, but they have not taken a further step with it. Chivas due to the injury he suffered before traveling to the Leagues Cup.
“The reason they are studying the feasibility of Chiquete Orozco is the injured party and they want to do it when it is practically healed. So that’s what you’re still having doubts aboutthe people of Turin“, the Mexican statement said.
According to reports, in Italy “They don’t know if it’s worth sending the clause or the offer if he’s still going to be injured and not do the tests once he’s recovered,” so this is the issue that has the directors with their foot on the brakes.
Chivas have put a starting price for Jesús Orozco Chiquete in Europe of 6 million dollarswith the sole condition that it be sold to Europe and deposited in a single exhibition, terms that would have been accepted by the Italian team.
