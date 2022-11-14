This Monday, Gerardo Martino gave the official list for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Quickly, the controversy was generated from certain absences in the call, as is the case of Diego Laínez, one of the last discards of ‘Tata’.
In recent days, 90min has reported that Tri’s 26th ticket to the World Cup was in dispute for two players, Diego Laínez and Roberto Alvarado, and it was the latter to whom Gerardo Martino has decided to give the confidence of being part of his team. squad for the World Cup, thus leaving the man from Sporting Braga de Portugal out of the World Cup.
The dispute was close and Martino was not entirely sure which of the two he would take to the World Cup, however, there was a factor that worked against Laínez, his inactivity. For the ‘Tata’, Diego has more conditions than Alvarado and in essence the coach preferred the former America than the current Chivas footballer, however, the Mexican practically does not add minutes within his club, while Roberto was the starter the entire semester with Chivas and has also spent a month concentrated with the Mexican National Team, a crucial fact in Martino’s decision making.
