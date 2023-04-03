The duel on matchday 13 of the Clausura 2023 between América and León has been one of the most exciting of the tournament so far. Two of the best squads in Liga MX met this Saturday, April 1, at the Azteca Stadium and gave us a game that will be remembered for years due to the quality of football on the pitch, in addition to the controversies that surrounded it.
One of the most unexpected and memorable moments of the duel between the Eagles and the Fiera was the confrontation between Fernando Ortiz and Nicolás Larcamón. The technicians of both squads faced each other at a point of commitment and started an attempt to fight. In the struggle, the León coach’s shirt tore.
One of the questions that fans and the media have asked after this confrontation is: “what did Larcamón say to Ortiz to get that kind of response?” Neither of the two Argentine strategists is known for having this kind of temperament or for getting into this kind of trouble.
In an interview after the game, the press asked him what had happened to ‘Tano’ Ortiz. He limited himself to saying that the things that happen on the pitch have to stay there, although he also implied that Larcamón offended his mother and that triggered the furious reaction.
Fernando Ortiz’s mother passed away just a year ago, so Larcamón’s comment made him lose his sanity. By making this statement, the América coach was close to breaking down in tears.
So far, Nicolás Larcamón has not given any explanation in this regard or has clarified the situation.
#reason #caused #Fernando #Ortiz #Larcamón #blows
Leave a Reply