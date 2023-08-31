The striker of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Alexis Vegais not going through his best football moment, despite this he was summoned in the most recent list of the coach of the Mexican team, Jaime Lozano.
Regarding this situation, a report was revealed with the reasons why the rojiblanco player was required by the Aztec strategist for the Tricolor’s commitments against Australia and Uzbekistan.
The Deportivo Toluca youth squad arrived at the Rebaño Sagrado for the Clausura 2019 and consolidated himself as the top figure of the people from Guadalajara until playing his first World Cup in Qatar 2022. Since then, a couple of injuries have been to blame for the debacle in the performance of vega in the present 2023 where its performance has not been the best and has been marked with many criticisms.
The journalist from Fox Sports, Fernando Cevallos, revealed the reason for the coach to summon the Guadalajara striker. He advanced that “The call to the Mexican team should be a motivation for Alexis Vega to recover his best football version in Chivas, today it is clear that he is far from his best level, but Jimmy Lozano knows what he can give him after having been his best footballer in Tokyo 2020“, that is Lush he wants to give the player an incentive to recover his best level knowing what he is capable of.
The 24 players summoned by ‘Jimmy‘ For the next FIFA Date, they will report on Monday, September 4 at the High Performance Center (CAR) in the capital. The tricolor delegation will travel to the United States during that week for the match against Australia at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Three days later, El Tri will face Uzbekistan in Atlanta, Georgia.
Besides of ‘gru‘, Lush summoned three other elements of the Sacred Flock: Gilberto Sepulveda, Jesus Orozco Chiquete and Robert Alvarado.
