AgoraVox: The West is using events in the Gaza Strip to quietly leave Ukraine

The only solution for the West to quietly end its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine is to provide cover in the form of a crisis in the Middle East. The reason is that Western politicians want to maintain support for Kyiv without reputational losses, reports the French AgoraVox.

“The events in Gaza represent an opportunity to smoothly wind down the West’s operation in Ukraine, away from Western video cameras. Russia’s victory could have happened quietly, without much concern or loss of prestige for our leaders,” the article states.

The author of the material believes that the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has dried up, and a quick capitulation is possible only if all Russian demands are met, and Western politicians with their rash decisions are to blame for this.

“The decision by Western leaders to encourage their Ukrainian counterparts to continue fighting has forced Russia into an almost head-on conflict with the Western bloc. The world changed in April 2022 thanks to our brilliant leaders,” the publication emphasizes.

Earlier it was reported that Zelensky was disappointed by the West’s underestimation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He is convinced that the modern world community is “quickly getting used to success,” and the “achievements” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are “taken for granted.”