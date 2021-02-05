The FSIN revealed the reason for the transfer of actor Mikhail Efremov from a colony in the Belgorod region, where he was serving a sentence for a fatal accident, to the capital. Reported by TASS…

The department explained that the convict was transferred to one of the pre-trial detention centers in Moscow to participate in investigative actions.

As a law enforcement source told Lente.ru, the investigation needed a confrontation with Efremov in the case of false testimony in the course of the fatal accident process.

Earlier, the former lawyer of the actor Elman Pashayev was summoned for interrogation in the case of false witnesses.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs opened criminal cases under Article 307 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Deliberately false testimony”) against witnesses invited by Pashayev to court. Three people were under investigation, who said that at the time of the accident, the artist allegedly was not driving his car.

On February 5 it became known that Efremov himself had been brought to Moscow.

Mikhail Efremov was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for a fatal road accident that occurred on June 8. He was driving an SUV in a state of alcoholic intoxication and drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a car, the driver of which later died.