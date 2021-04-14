The delay in the passage of US warships to the Black Sea can be regarded as a result of negotiations between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Inna Vetrenko, Head of the Department of Management and Social Technologies of the North-West Institute of RANEPA, told Izvestia about this.

According to her, the suspension of the movement of American destroyers is a good signal of de-escalation of the situation in the region. The expert stressed that the reason for this decision is the effective impact of the negotiations of the heads of state. It is noted that, according to Izvestia, the American destroyers Donald Cook and Roosevelt suspended their movement towards the Black Sea and entered the island of Crete.

Military historian Dmitry Boltenkov, in turn, explained that for the passage of US warships through the straits, Turkey must be notified two weeks in advance, so the American visit was most likely planned. He added that in recent years, the destroyers Donald Cook and Roosevelt are often sent to Russian shores.

Earlier, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the United States had notified Ankara about the cancellation of the passage of two warships to the Black Sea through the Bosphorus. “Yes, the US embassy has notified our ministry about this,” RIA Novosti’s interlocutor replied to the question of canceling the passage of ships. On April 9, the ministry also announced that the American destroyers would stay in the Black Sea from April 14-15 to May 4-5.

The US plans to send warships to the borders of Russia became known on April 8. According to CNN, the White House is considering sending military forces to the Black Sea in the next few weeks to support Ukraine. The Pentagon has not confirmed this information.