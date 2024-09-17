Nutritionist Ginzburg: Food cravings have much in common with drug addiction

There is no addiction to food, as there is to opiates or nicotine, says Mikhail Ginzburg, a doctor of medical sciences and nutritionist. He and psychoendocrinologist and president of the Russian Diabetes Association Mikhail Bogomolov have identified the real reason for the strong craving for chips and sweets. revealed in a conversation with aif.ru.

Ginzburg emphasized that sometimes the craving for, for example, chocolate can be so strong that without it a person experiences tremors in the body and discomfort. It is not exactly known why this happens, the nutritionist notes, but, in his opinion, this mechanism has much in common with the formation of real drug addictions. “Signal molecules are also involved in them – serotonin, dopamine, norepinephrine, endorphins, and so on. But I would not completely identify the craving for such products with drug addiction,” the doctor said.

To overcome the desire to eat something not very healthy, Ginzburg advised developing special rules regarding the food, the consumption of which should be reduced. For example, he suggested always eating it after the main course, and not instead of it. “Eat slowly, savoring, with pleasure, take small portions and do not rush to get more,” the nutritionist advised.

Bogomolov added that the craving for sweet and salty snacks is most likely formed in childhood. He explained that if you eat such food often, then gradually the taste buds adapt and become less sensitive to it. Therefore, a person has to eat more to get the same pleasure, the expert concluded.

