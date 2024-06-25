Expert Maksimov: Russian IT specialists are returning from Western countries

Russian IT specialists are returning to the country due to unfair treatment abroad. This is the reason in the interview RIA News was named by the co-founder of Positive Technologies and the Cyberus effective cybersecurity fund, Yuri Maksimov.

The expert said that in most of the world, Russian lyuli are now “not very well covered,” which is why many engineers are now returning to Russia from Western countries. He also emphasized that the image of domestic cybersecurity specialists in the United States does not matter, the main thing is “that our cybersecurity works.”

Related materials:

In friendly countries, the attitude towards Russian employees is different, since there the results of their work are assessed first. Maksimov said that this is noticeable when Russian companies enter these markets – local businesses show interest in them. “Russian engineers and businessmen are very strong. Many countries feel this, and this is reflected in their willingness to build cooperation with us,” he added.

Earlier it became known that from January to May 2024 in Russia the average salaries offered to IT specialists increased. According to hh.ru, since the beginning of the year, the official salaries of IT specialists have increased to 131.2 thousand rubles (plus 18 percent). At the same time, vacancies in the industry increased by 19 percent over five months, to 235.3 thousand.