Yulia Soldatenkova, the chief architect of the Delta-A design bureau, named the main reason for the refusal of open spaces for recreation on the roofs of Moscow in an interview with Moslenta. It’s about the climate, she says.

So, due to weather conditions in winter, there is a problem with snow removal, since it cannot be thrown down. Problems arise with snow melting equipment.

As a result, exploited roofs on terraces must be closed for the winter period. Soldatenkova’s experience showed that any exploited terraces in the capital as a result have to be glazed in order to exploit them year-round.

Speaking about the roofs of residential buildings, Moslenta’s interlocutor noted that now the roof of any building is clogged with equipment. These are exhaust ventilation openings from bathrooms and kitchens, smoke exhaust ventilation, exhaust installations. All this takes up almost the entire place, leaving no space for creating an outdoor recreation area. In addition, giving unauthorized people access to engineering equipment is not safe, she concluded.

