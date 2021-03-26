The authorities of almost all former Soviet republics immediately began to pursue a policy of restrictions in relation to the Russian language, since it became the main unifying factor for the inhabitants of the Soviet Union. About this “Lente.ru” was told by the author of the book “The Country of Lost Empathy. How the Soviet past affects the Russian present ”, social psychologist Alexei Roshchin.

“The first thing that everyone began to do in almost all republics was to fight the Russian language. Precisely for the purposes of disintegration, since consistent and as deep disintegration as possible is the main goal of all post-Soviet formations, ”he explained.

At the same time, according to him, this disintegration is given to the authorities of the states that have arisen on the ruins of the USSR with difficulty.

“In the same Ukraine, many people still watch“ The Irony of Fate ”for the New Year and war films on May 9. Holidays remain largely the same, ”the expert stated.

Plus, residents of states on the territory of the former USSR are united by “a certain common rhetoric,” the social psychologist noted: “It took root very badly at first, but when it was already“ hammered in, ”it is not possible to eliminate it even after generations. It is passed down through generations even though the countries are already formally different. “

After the collapse of the USSR, most of the post-Soviet republics restricted the use of the Russian language. So, for example, in Ukraine on July 16, 2019, the law “On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language”, developed by the government of the fifth president of the country, Petro Poroshenko, came into force. According to the document, the Ukrainian language has become mandatory for state and local authorities, educational institutions, hospitals and the service sector.