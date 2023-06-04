The preliminary cause of the mass brawl of workers in St. Petersburg could be free food. This was reported to the Izvestia correspondent Semyon Yegorov by construction workers on June 4.

The interlocutors said that illegal food sales are organized in this territory, which is why the police arrive and stop the activity. After that, the workers try to pick up the food for free.

“According to construction workers, the food remains ownerless, and therefore free. Therefore, a large number of workers gather here in the hope of eating for free and conflicts arise on this basis, sometimes it comes to fights, ”the correspondent shared.

As shown in the footage, helmets, belongings and food were scattered across the area where the skirmish took place. It is specified that such a mass brawl occurred for the first time.

The fight of workers near the Lakhta Center business complex became known on June 3. The conflict was attended by several dozen people, some of whom were lying on the ground after receiving blows.

The police launched an investigation into the incident.