WSJ: Escape of Nord Stream Suspect Causes Tension Between Poland and Germany

The escape of Vladimir Ts., the main suspect in the bombing of Russia’s Nord Stream gas pipelines from Poland, which was used as a logistics base, has caused a quarrel between Warsaw and Berlin, according to statements by German law enforcement officials reports edition of The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“Some German investigators and politicians say that Polish authorities have deliberately tried to sabotage the investigation. Last year, Polish authorities refused to provide CCTV footage of a yacht moored in a Polish port… Poland’s internal security service ABW has rejected these claims and said that such footage does not exist,” the publication says.

The quarrel was caused not only by the escape itself, but also by “bureaucratic excuses” on the part of Polish representatives, who ultimately refused to carry out the arrest of the suspect on the German warrant, citing the fact that Polish intelligence had not yet had time to examine the case.

On August 14, it became known that the German publications Die Zeit, Süddeutsche Zeitung and ARD conducted their own investigation into the Nord Stream explosions. The journalists learned that the German Prosecutor General’s Office had issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian named Vladimir Ts. He worked as a diving instructor and is currently a suspect in the explosions of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. In total, three Ukrainian instructors were involved in the terrorist attacks, according to German media.