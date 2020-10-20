The growing longing of Russians for the “dashing 90s” and other bygone eras is associated with ordinary human nostalgia for the past, but its reasons are explained differently than the desire to return “stable” and “fair” times of the USSR, historian and TV presenter Nikolai Svanidze believes. He told about this in an interview with “Lente.ru”.

“In the 90s there was complete freedom, there was a wind of spring, liberation from all the fetters that were in the Soviet regime soared in the air,” he says. – Shop counters are full. For the first time there were shops full of goods. And then, in the 90s there was freedom of speech, there was no oppressive atmosphere when everyone said the same thing. And I, of course, understand that it can cause nostalgia. “

At the same time, Denis Volkov, a sociologist at the Levada Center, notes that a reappraisal of the era of the 90s is now taking place, and the opinion about it is not unambiguously positive.

“Still, any time carries both good and bad, and let the name“ dashing ”stuck in popular culture and political vocabulary for the 90s, speaking of them, first of all, they will name good, but if you ask about the bad, they will also name everything – just like with the Soviet period, “he said in an interview with Lenta.ru.

Earlier, Svanidze also explained the nostalgia of Russians for the USSR during the times of Joseph Stalin and said that in fact people yearn not for the leader, but for the myth that has been created around his figure for decades, but has little in common with the Soviet leader.