The SETI Institute and NASA explained the reason for the incomplete combustion of meteorites in the Earth’s atmosphere

Scientists from the SETI Institute and NASA Ames Research Center were able to explain the cause of the incomplete combustion of meteorites in the Earth’s atmosphere. The conclusions of the work are described in the journal Meteoritics and Planetary Science.

During the work, experts collected more than 600 meteorites, most of which were the size of a fist, but some did not exceed the phalanges of the thumb. Then they created a hydrodynamic model of the fall of one of the samples called 2008 TC 3. When an asteroid enters the atmosphere, its surface is subjected to extreme loads and heat, which leads to melting and breaking apart.

The constructed model revealed that, due to the high speed, the asteroid pierced an almost vacuum trail in the atmosphere. The first fragments of the decay of the cosmic body fell after the larger part, but at a slower speed. When falling, the smallest meteorites quickly stopped due to friction with the atmosphere, falling to the point of disintegration. As a result, most of the samples found were seen along a narrow strip one kilometer wide in the path of the fall of the main asteroid.

Scientists believe that most meteorites (formed from the breakup of an asteroid) are small in size, so they cannot rotate quickly, which allows them to be kept to the ground.

In early August, it was reported that the Russians will be able to see the meteor shower, which is predicted on the night of August 12-13. You should look for it near the constellation Cassiopeia.