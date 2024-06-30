The hard landing of the Mi-8 in the Irkutsk region occurred due to a hit obstacle

The reason for the hard landing of the Mi-8 in the Russian region has become known. This is reported by TASS.

The incident occurred on June 30, when the helicopter was landing at an airfield in the Irkutsk region. According to preliminary information, the pilot was already approaching the landing, but suddenly lost his balance due to an obstacle hit by the propeller. There were seven specialists from Avialesookhrana and three crew members on board. All of them are alive.

According to the head of the region, Igor Kobzev, the helicopter was on a flight to strengthen the group of firefighters to eliminate fires in the Bodaibo region. Another plane will soon fly to the site to pick up people and determine the damage to the helicopter.

The Baikal-Angara Transport Prosecutor’s Office has organized an inspection of the implementation of legislation on the safety of traffic and operation of air transport.

Related materials:

Earlier it was reported that a Russian plane with passengers on board went beyond the runway at the Yekaterinburg airport. The airliner arrived from Tobolsk and after landing rolled beyond the runway by 10 meters.