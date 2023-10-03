Roscosmos: Luna-25 crashed due to abnormal operation of the control complex

The most likely cause of the accident of the Luna-25 automatic interplanetary station (AMS) was an error in the operation of the on-board control unit, which was unable to determine the priority of command execution. Such conclusions were reached by the commission of the state corporation Roscosmos, which was studying the causes of the incident.

According to the conclusions of experts, the collision of the spacecraft with the surface of the Moon was caused by a software error associated with the failure to turn on the accelerometers of the BIUS-L angular velocity measurement unit due to “the possible inclusion of commands with different priorities for their execution by the device in one data array.”

Related materials:

The state corporation assures that “the distribution of commands in the data arrays is random (probabilistic) in nature,” which is why the on-board control complex “received zero signals” from the accelerometers of the BIUS-L device.

See also Russia-Ukraine war, Kiev prepares the counter-offensive: "We will also liberate the Crimea". For the USA, the peninsula is Ukrainian. Putin: "They want to liquidate us" This did not allow, when issuing a corrective pulse, to record the moment the required speed was reached and timely shutdown of the spacecraft propulsion system, as a result of which its shutdown occurred according to a temporary setting “Roscosmos”state corporation

Roscosmos promised to formulate “recommendations for additional activities for subsequent lunar missions.”

The AMS collided with the Moon on August 19

On the afternoon of August 19, “Luna-25” was supposed to lower its periseleniye from 100 to 18 kilometers, the point of its orbit closest to the surface of the Earth’s natural satellite, and then on Monday, August 21, make a soft landing on the Moon from this altitude.

The duration of switching on the propulsion system turned out to be one and a half times higher than required

This led to the AMS entering an open trajectory of rotation around the Moon and colliding at a speed of 1.7 kilometers per second with the surface of the Earth’s natural satellite.

Photo: Vitaly Belousov / RIA Novosti

Luna 25 was the first Russian lunar spacecraft

One of its main tasks was to develop the technology for a soft landing on the surface of another celestial body.

The mass of the Luna-25 station was 1605 kilograms, of which 1000 kilograms were fuel and 20 kilograms were scientific equipment

One of the main scientific instruments of Luna-25 was a manipulator arm, with the help of which it was planned to deliver samples of lunar soil to a device for measuring the chemical, elemental and isotopic composition of the regolith.

Photo: Magomed Chabaev / RIA Novosti

Indian spacecraft managed to land on the moon

Following the Russian spacecraft, an Indian spacecraft attempted to make a soft landing on the lunar surface. On August 23, Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed at 69.37 degrees south latitude and 32.35 degrees east longitude near Manzini Crater in the southern hemisphere of Earth’s natural satellite.

See also Eriksen scores the perfect comeback With the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, India has entered the club of space powers capable of soft landing on the lunar surface.

Previously, this capability was demonstrated by the USSR, USA and China.