The Investigative Committee opened a case of fraud and abuse of power against the vice-mayor of Tulun

The vice-mayor of Tulun was detained in connection with the initiation of a criminal case against her for fraud and abuse of power. The official representative of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia for the Irkutsk region, Svetlana Pavlikova, reported this to Lenta.ru.

According to investigators, the acting mayor of the city from 2019 to 2021 gave instructions to award inflated bonuses to her subordinates, part of which was transferred to her. Investigators have begun questioning witnesses and searches are underway. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the detained will also be resolved.

Earlier on March 19, it became known about searches at the Tulun City Hall, during which Vice Mayor Elena Abramova was detained. She rules the city after the arrest of the city's head, Yuri Karikh. He has already been removed from his position.

He is suspected of real estate fraud. The investigation believes that he and his accomplices moved people into emergency housing, and then resettled them at home.