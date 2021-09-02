A possible reason for the detention of the leader of the “Male State” Vladislav Pozdnyakov on the border with Azerbaijan could be charges of telephone terrorism. This was announced on Thursday, September 2, by a law enforcement source to Lente.ru.

According to the source, representatives of the Tanuki restaurant chain had previously applied for Pozdnyakov. They accused him of being behind calls about the fake mining of restaurants. This could be the reason for putting Pozdnyakov on the wanted list and detaining him on the border with Azerbaijan.

“In this case, the leader of the“ Male State ”may be a suspect in a criminal case initiated under Article 207 (“ Deliberately false reporting of an act of terrorism ”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” the source said.

The detention of Pozdnyakov on the border with Azerbaijan is reported on his Telegram channel. “This is one of Vlad’s administrators. He was detained today while crossing the Azerbaijani border. I cannot give more information yet, ”the administrator of Pozdnyakov wrote in a message.

Earlier, the “Men’s State” attacked the website of the “Tanuki” restaurant chain because of the publication with a black man and the flag of the LGBT community. After the attacks, representatives of the company turned to Durov and the Ministry of Finance with a request to block Pozdnyakov’s Telegram channels. In addition, some Russians have complained about threats after supporting the Tanuki.