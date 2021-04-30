Searches and detention of lawyer Ivan Pavlov by FSB officers are connected with a criminal case of treason, in which an adviser to the head of Roscosmos and former journalist Ivan Safronov appears. This is reported by the human rights association “Team 29” in its Telegram-channel, naming the reason for the initiation of a criminal case against the lawyer.

The defender is suspected of disclosing data from the preliminary investigation. Without the consent of the investigator, he handed over to the journalists of the Vedomosti newspaper a copy of the decree on bringing Safronov as an accused and posted the document on the Internet.

Soon Pavlov is planned to be interrogated. The investigation is being carried out by the Investigative Committee of Russia.

Pavlov faces a fine of up to 80 thousand rubles, or compulsory labor for up to 480 hours, or correctional labor for up to two years. Such punishment is provided for by Article 310 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“Disclosure of data from a preliminary investigation”).

The arrest of the defense lawyer became known earlier on April 30. The FSB also searched the room of the Moscow hotel where he was staying, at the IT specialist of Team 29, Igor Dorfman, in St. Petersburg and at the organization’s local office.

Ivan Pavlov is defending in court the former journalist of the Kommersant publication Ivan Safronov, who is accused of treason. On April 30, the Lefortovo Court of Moscow extended the arrest period for the accused, despite the detention of his lawyer.

Pavlov also represents the interests of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (_FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent_), which the prosecutor’s office demanded to be recognized as an extremist organization. One of his clients was 77-year-old scientist Viktor Kudryavtsev, whom the FSB accused of treason. He died on April 29 from an illness, which Pavlov announced on his Facebook page.