The Su-27 plane crashed during a planned flight in the Crimea on March 25 due to the explosion of a rocket engine. This reason was named by the head of the Flight Safety Service of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Sergey Bainetov, reports Interfax…

According to him, the conclusions of the commission are unambiguous. Investigators found fragments of powder gases on the aircraft elements raised from the Black Sea. The examination showed that the plaque from gases belongs to the rocket engine – it was released by the pilot in accordance with the assignment.

It is known that the pilot, whom they still cannot find, tried to save the plane for more than 40 seconds.

The Su-27 fighter performed a planned flight in March of this year, after which it disappeared 50 kilometers from Feodosia in the southeast of Crimea. The plane fell into the sea, the pilot managed to eject, but he could not be found.