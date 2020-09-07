The lawyer of the actor Mikhail Efremov Elman Pashayev had a felony document beneath Article 330 of the Prison Code of the Russian Federation (“Arbitrariness”). This grew to become identified to the version “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.

Because the newspaper emphasizes, the competence of Pashayev was questioned proper in the course of the court docket listening to within the case of a deadly accident involving Efremov. It’s famous that Pashayev’s one-year suspended sentence expired 4 days earlier than Efremov’s accident, which allowed the lawyer to take up the case as a very free particular person.

It additionally turned out that the rationale for the lawyer’s conviction was beatings and threats. The lawyer tried to return the cash to a sure woman who had paid for her launch from custody, the closure of the felony case towards her and help in her escape from the nation. The one that acquired the cash didn’t fulfill his obligations, after which the girl turned to Pashayev with a request to assist return the funds.

As a substitute of returning the cash, the crushed man went to the police. Pashayev partially admitted his guilt and compensated the fabric harm to the sufferer. As well as, he supplied good traits from the place of residence and work, certificates, awards, indicated that he’s the daddy of a minor baby, and likewise actively participates in public life. The court docket thought of all these details as mitigating circumstances.

Earlier, probably the most well-known and skilled attorneys in Russia, Genrikh Padva, stated that the intervention of attorneys Alexander Dobrovinsky and Elman Pashayev “has a horrible impact” on the destiny of the actor. In response to him, if the attorneys didn’t intrude, the case of Efremov would have been thought of in court docket way back and a good verdict had been handed.

On the night of June 8, Mikhail Efremov, intoxicated, prompted a deadly accident within the middle of Moscow. Because of the accident, the driving force of the van Sergey Zakharov died. The artist stated that he didn’t bear in mind what occurred.