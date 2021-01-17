Ukrainian dry cargo ship Arvin crashed off the coast of Turkey in the Black Sea due to bad weather conditions. The corresponding reason was given to journalists in the administration of the city of Bartin, reports on Sunday, January 17, TASS…

“In the Inkumu region of Bartyn province, the dry cargo ship Arvin sank, the crew of which included 12 citizens of Ukraine. The ship flew under the flag of Palau, it sank due to bad weather during a voyage from Georgia to Bulgaria, ”they noted.

According to the administration, six people have been rescued to date. According to the governor of the Bartin province, two crew members of the Ukrainian dry cargo ship were killed. This information was confirmed by sources Interfax…

The dry cargo ship sank off the coast of Turkey earlier on 17 January. Onboard, according to preliminary data, there were 13 crew members. It is known that the incident took place in the region of Bartin province in the north of the country. The governor of the Sinan region Güner said that the crew members were believed to have been in the boats. Bad weather conditions make the search and rescue operation difficult.