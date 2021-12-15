Everything indicated that this would be the semester of the long-awaited explosion of Sebastián Córdova, he returned to America after being the figure of the Mexican Olympic National Team, he was given the historic ’10’ of the eagles and everything indicated that a good one was going to him. signify to the Mexican playmaker their ticket bound for soccer in Europe.
However, nothing turned out either as the club, or as Sebastian expected, because as the semester progressed, the footballer lost prominence, got involved in off-court controversies and came under the criticism of public opinion, both for his lack of empathy with the fans and his lack of prominence with the ball.
To this, we must add his break with the coaching staff, because although it is true that Solari lost faith in Sebastián, Córdova was not at all happy about the Argentine’s forms, since he considers that he never located him in an exact area within the field of game and considers that that constant rotation of positions affected his performance since he did not end up adapting in one when he was already playing in another. In the end, the paths of Solari or Córdova will separate, with a clearly fragmented relationship.
