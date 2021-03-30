The reasons for Russians’ mistrust of doctors are largely rooted in the Soviet experience, when it was practiced to conceal fatal diagnoses from patients. Social anthropologist, researcher at the Institute of Ethnology and Anthropology of the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergei Mokhov spoke about this in an interview with Lente.ru.

“Mistrust is recorded absolutely in any country in the world towards all institutions in power. At the same time, there is a serious culture of mistrust in Russia, which is largely based on the Soviet experience – when one promises the same results, but the result is completely opposite. In the end, you only believe what you see, ”he explained.

According to the specialist, in Soviet times it was believed that it was impossible to disclose an unfavorable diagnosis, and it was necessary to keep the patient in the dark for as long as possible, since this has a certain “psychotherapeutic effect.”

“If you do not inform a person that he is seriously ill, dying, then these tests [якобы] he will take better. Many different practices have emerged on how to deceive a patient. Moreover, to do it convincingly, and not just not to voice the correct diagnosis, “- said the expert.

