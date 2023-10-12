Men are much more likely than women to use technology for sexual gratification, says clinical psychologist and sex therapist Marianne Brandon. Her opinion leads Psychology Today.

Brandon noted that men are six times more likely than women to use intimate dating sites and three times more likely to conduct intimate correspondence in chatbots. According to her, men’s craving for sex technologies has several explanations. The psychologist named a stronger sexual desire as the first reason. She clarified that on average, men think about sex more often than women and show more curiosity in intimate matters. So the idea of ​​having sex with an avatar or robot may be appealing to them simply because of the novelty, Brandon suggests.

In addition, according to the specialist, the popularity of sex technologies among men can be partly explained by the fact that in the intimate sphere they are less squeamish compared to women. In addition, they are less likely to experience aversion to experimentation in bed. Another reason Brandon named is that men, when choosing a sexual partner, pay less attention to spiritual qualities, social status and earnings.

