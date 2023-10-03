Shot: a case was opened against ex-adviser Zelensky Arestovich under two articles

In Russia against former adviser to Vladimir Zelensky Alexey Arestovich (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) a criminal case was opened under two articles. Telegram channel reports this Shot.

Arestovich is charged with Part 2 of Article 205.2 (“Public calls for terrorism using the media”) and Part 2 of Article 207.3 (“Dissemination of fakes about the Russian Armed Forces using one’s official position”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the source, the basis for initiating the case was Arestovich’s accusation of the Russian military in a missile attack on Kramatorsk. Later it was established that the attack on the city was carried out by the Ukrainian “Point U”.

Earlier it became known that the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs had put Arestovich on the wanted list.

In January 2023, Arestovich resigned from the post of adviser to Zelensky – the reason was his statement that a residential building in Dnepropetrovsk was destroyed by a missile shot down by Ukrainian air defense. In May of the same year, he was included in the Russian list of terrorists and extremists, and in Ukraine he was included in the list of the “Peacemaker” website.