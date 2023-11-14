Political scientist Topornin: Turkey’s lawsuit against Netanyahu looks like a political demarche

Turkey’s lawsuit against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the International Criminal Court (ICC) looks like a political demarche, says Nikolai Topornin, associate professor of the Department of European Law at MGIMO, director of the Center for European Information. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he assessed the prospects of this trial.

The charge of genocide in the Gaza Strip, which the Turkish side insists on, is too serious, so the process can be very lengthy, the political scientist believes.

Taking into account the fact that such cases take an extremely long time to be considered, and this can take more than one year, the practical consequences are probably insignificant. Now this should be perceived as a political demarche, Turkey’s political position in relation to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the position that Turkey is going to take Nikolay ToporninAssociate Professor, Department of European Law, MGIMO See also Salerno, slips and falls, a runner died during a trail race

“She (Turkey – approx. “Tapes.ru”) a principled position of support for Palestine and the Gaza Strip. This matter does not have any tangible prospects in the near future. One might assume that if this were to proceed, Israel would simply say that it would not take the court’s jurisdiction seriously, and the decision would have no legal consequences for Israel. “I would consider this Turkish demarche as a political action reflecting Turkey’s position towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” he said.

On November 14, Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party filed a lawsuit against Netanyahu at the ICC, accusing him of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Related materials:

After the start of the IDF operation in Gaza against Hamas militants who invaded Israeli territory from the enclave, relations between Ankara and Tel Aviv worsened. Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the Jewish state of war crimes. Israel recalled its diplomats from Turkey, Ankara responded in kind.