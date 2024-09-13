According to information from W Sportsthe Ajusco television station, TV Azteca, It was the reason why the board of directors of the Cruz Azul Football Club was denied permission to build their new stadium in the south of Mexico City.
According to the information revealed, one of the four offices currently managed by the board was in the south of Mexico City, very close to the offices of the Cooperative (behind TV Azteca), specifically in the nature reserve called Bosque de los Encinos.
However, despite the possibilities that seemed viable to them, they have already received a refusal from the authorities.
“Like every project, this one has pros and cons and according to information gathered by W DEPORTES, the Cruz Azul board received two resounding no’s when they presented to the authorities the possibility of building their new stadium here”
Although the construction would not require cutting down trees or damaging the flora and fauna of the reserve, since the area was already damaged by a fire three years ago, the objections would point to its proximity to the television station, due to its parking lot and facilities, as well as a university and condominiums due to the impact it would cause in terms of overpopulation and traffic.
“The second obstacle to the project is that not only are there the TV Azteca facilities around it, but there is also a university, the UPN, and two condominium areas that would be affected by the works and then by the operation, traffic, noise and all the activity that the days of matches or events represent in the new facility,” the media outlet added.
With the recent refusal, W Sports He also noted that in recent days it has been announced that the option of Velodrome It may be the most viable, nailed in the center of the sports city of Magdalena Mixihuca that already has other large stadiums and arenas such as the Alfredo Harp Helú of the Red Devils of Mexico of baseball, the GNP Stadiumformerly known as the Sun Forumhe Rodriguez Brothers Racetrack and the Sports Palace.
In addition to Iztapalapa, in one of the many desolate lots that are on Periférico, or in option A that they managed since 2018, when the area where the remodeled highway is located today was under reconstruction. Cuitlahuac Park.
