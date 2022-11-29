Messi defines, at ground level, from afar to open the scoring for Argentina over Mexico. Enzo Fernández makes his debut in a World Cup at the age of 21, he has no doubts, he settles in and hits hard where Guillermo Ochoa does not even reach stretching. He sealed the albiceleste victory over the team led by another Argentine, Tata Martino. The fans celebrate in the stands. The fans who cheer on TV celebrate from their homes. They celebrate around the world, many and many Argentines. But above all the triumph is celebrated in Bangladesh. Why? Here we tell you the story behind the Bengali love for Argentina.
Before 1947, West Bengal (which is now part of India) and Bangladesh (of Pakistan), were part of the British Empire, and as in all of Great Britain, football also became very popular among Bengalis. During India’s freedom struggle, Bengali teams played against British Army teams and became a symbol of the fight against colonization.
In 1942, they explain from the TikTok account “Cultura Soportable”, managed by the Argentine archaeologist Rocío Goncalves and the Dominican historian Blanca Mejía Nina, the Battle of Singapore took place, which left the English in a difficult situation with respect to Japan. Then, Winston Churchill, the UK minister, cut off food supplies to the people of Bangladesh, as they believed that he might eventually collaborate with Japan in their dispute. That blockade caused the “Bengal famine” in 1943, which is estimated to have left around 1.5 million dead.
Poetic justice, the Bangalis thought when they first saw a World Cup on television, the World Cup neither more nor less than Mexico 86. They celebrated Maradona, they celebrated the goal of the century, the hand of God, they celebrated England outside in the quarterfinals, they celebrated Argentina, they celebrated seeing their colonizers crying. That was the first time that the Begalis celebrated the colors light blue and white.
#reason #Bangladeshs #love #Argentina
Leave a Reply