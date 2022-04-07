The door handles they have become a lure for thieves in recent days. neighbors of Getafe, Grenada or Valencia They have denounced this situation after waking up several days without the doorknobs in their buildings.

The main reason that moves thieves to take these objects is that its price has increased at black market. A doorknob costs around 12 euros.

Why doorknobs?

The vast majority of doorknobs are made of brassan alloy between copper and zinc that gives a unique golden color.

The generic rise in prices has made brass rises about 20%. This is the reason why it has been increased theft of these objects that is leaving many neighbors without doorknobs in their houses.

Brass

Right now, a brass doorknob can cost between 30 or 40 euroshence the thieves steal the doorknobs and then sell them.

In some buildings, it is not the first time that the doorknob has been stolen. Have had to change it several times and do not know what to do. One of the options they are considering is change material of the doorknob, although that does not confirm that they are not going to take it either.