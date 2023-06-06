Have you been called from an unknown number and do not answer when you answer the phone? And as if that were not enough, they hang up on you! It turns out that these types of calls are more common than you think and for a reason. As you probably already suspect, they have something to do with phone spam.

To cut to the chase, these calls that hang up after one second just want to verify that the dialed number exists and is being used by a person. It could be that the caller is a telemarketer or salesperson trying to rule out numbers that no longer exist to maximize their actual call time, or it could be a scammer trying to verify the same information.

Be very careful with this, remember that you should never provide personal information to strangers, much less bank service codes and passwords, even if the person who calls you says they work at the bank, hang up and call the bank to verify if they called you Most of the time they will tell you no.

These people have an automated system that makes calls to the numbers provided and records whether we answer or not, so they can filter the numbers that do not serve their purposes without having to call them, saving time.

Another thing that you should avoid when you receive these types of calls is to dial them right away, since there they can apply another type of scam. One advantage Android devices have is that Google identifies some of these numbers as “spam” and displays an alert when the phone rings. We will have to see how the new law that seeks to end unsolicited telemarketing calls is applied.

Via: Genbeta

Editor’s note: Be very careful, if you don’t know the number, don’t answer, most acquaintances prefer to send a message first. Use password generators and two-factor authentication whenever you can, and don’t share passwords over email, calls, or messages.